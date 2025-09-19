Next Article
Bus going to Bengaluru catches fire on highway
India
Early Thursday morning, a luxury bus headed to Bengaluru caught fire on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Pallikonda.
The driver, K. Sankar, noticed smoke coming from the bonnet around 1:30am and parked the vehicle at the extreme end of the road.
All 26 passengers were rescued safely.
Passenger needed hospital care for breathlessness
One passenger needed hospital care for breathlessness from the smoke, but there were no major injuries.
Firefighters put out the blaze—though the bus was destroyed—and traffic was stalled for about an hour while the wreckage was cleared.
Police suspect an electrical short circuit started the fire and are investigating what happened.