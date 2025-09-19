India wary of Saudi-Pakistan defense pact amid regional tensions
India is keeping a close eye on a new defense pact signed this week between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
The agreement, inked on September 17, 2025, by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, formalizes years of military teamwork—covering training, advisory roles, and even troop deployments.
This deal comes at a tense time in the region after Israel's recent airstrike in Qatar.
It means if either country is attacked, both will treat it as aggression against them—tightening their military bond.
For India, this raises concerns about Pakistan's boosted defense ties just as New Delhi maintains its tough stance on terrorism.
Still, India's own relationship with Saudi Arabia—including joint drills and growing trade—remains strong as it navigates these shifting alliances.