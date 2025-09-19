Next Article
Mumbai's app cabs now as expensive as local taxis
India
From September 18, Ola, Uber, and Rapido rides in Mumbai will cost the same as classic black-and-yellow taxis—₹20.66/km for non-AC and ₹22.72/km for AC cabs.
This is a temporary measure until new fare rules are finalized.
Surge pricing capped at 1.5x base fare
Surge pricing is now capped at 1.5x the base fare during busy hours, so no more wild price jumps.
Drivers will take home 80% of each ride's fare—good news for them—but passengers will see fares go up by about ₹5/km compared to what they're used to paying on app cabs.
Driver unions threaten to escalate protests
Driver unions have been pushing hard for equal fares and better pay.
After a recent protest, they made it clear: if their demands aren't met soon (and if new bike taxi licenses keep coming), bigger protests could hit the city by September 30.