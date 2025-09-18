Chhattisgarh CM's son ran liquor scam: ED

ED claims Chaitanya is key player in scam

Investigators say the group used a WhatsApp chat called "Bigg Boss" to coordinate kickbacks and cash transfers.

The accused reportedly sold liquor without paying taxes, faked bottle holograms, and manipulated licenses to move money out of government accounts.

Chaitanya Baghel is currently in custody as authorities dig deeper. His team calls it political targeting, but the ED says this turned the excise department into a "high-performance corruption engine" that cost Chhattisgarh big time.