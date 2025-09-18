Chhattisgarh CM's son ran liquor scam: ED
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of allegedly running a massive liquor scam.
According to the ED, he managed about ₹1,000 crore from illegal liquor sales and fund diversions between 2019 and 2022.
The operation allegedly involved top politicians and officials skimming money meant for the state.
ED claims Chaitanya is key player in scam
Investigators say the group used a WhatsApp chat called "Bigg Boss" to coordinate kickbacks and cash transfers.
The accused reportedly sold liquor without paying taxes, faked bottle holograms, and manipulated licenses to move money out of government accounts.
Chaitanya Baghel is currently in custody as authorities dig deeper. His team calls it political targeting, but the ED says this turned the excise department into a "high-performance corruption engine" that cost Chhattisgarh big time.