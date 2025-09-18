ED to continue Mehul Choksi's proceedings despite Belgium arrest

What's the fugitive tag game plan?

The ED says it can keep going under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and may seize Choksi's properties in India since he's been out of the country since January 7, 2018.

While Choksi is fighting extradition in Belgian courts, he also doesn't want to be officially labeled a "fugitive" back home.

This situation is pretty similar to what happened with his nephew Nirav Modi—unless Choksi returns and surrenders, these proceedings will likely continue.