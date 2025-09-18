ED to continue Mehul Choksi's proceedings despite Belgium arrest
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) isn't pausing its case against Mehul Choksi, even though he's currently in a Belgian prison.
Choksi had asked for the proceedings to stop while he's detained, but the ED is pressing on in Mumbai.
He was arrested in Belgium after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested his extradition over the massive ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud.
What's the fugitive tag game plan?
The ED says it can keep going under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and may seize Choksi's properties in India since he's been out of the country since January 7, 2018.
While Choksi is fighting extradition in Belgian courts, he also doesn't want to be officially labeled a "fugitive" back home.
This situation is pretty similar to what happened with his nephew Nirav Modi—unless Choksi returns and surrenders, these proceedings will likely continue.