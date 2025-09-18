Next Article
Uttarakhand: Rainstorm kills 2, 7 missing in Chamoli
India
A sudden rainstorm hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Thursday, leaving two people dead and seven missing.
The hardest-hit spots were Kuntari Lagafali and Kuntari Laga Sarpani, where homes were damaged and several people injured.
This comes just after recent floods in Dehradun that also caused major losses.
Rescue teams on ground to help
Rescue teams—including disaster response forces, police, and medical staff—are searching for the missing and helping those hurt.
Seriously injured people are being flown to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment.
Over 200 locals have moved to government shelters for safety, with food and essentials provided.
The state is working to restore roads, power, and communication quickly.