Calcutta HC declares Kurmi's proposed rail blockade illegal India Sep 18, 2025

The Calcutta High Court has ruled that the Kurmi community's planned rail and road blockade—meant to push for Scheduled Tribe status—is illegal.

This decision follows a petition from the Purulia Chamber of Trade and Industry.

After the verdict, local officials like the Purulia District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have warned people not to join the protest, saying anyone who does could face strict legal action.