Calcutta HC declares Kurmi's proposed rail blockade illegal
The Calcutta High Court has ruled that the Kurmi community's planned rail and road blockade—meant to push for Scheduled Tribe status—is illegal.
This decision follows a petition from the Purulia Chamber of Trade and Industry.
After the verdict, local officials like the Purulia District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have warned people not to join the protest, saying anyone who does could face strict legal action.
Authorities are boosting security and bringing in extra forces
With tensions running high, authorities in Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Paschim Mednipur are boosting security and bringing in extra forces to keep things calm.
The Purulia Citizens's Forum held a protest march against the blockade call and submitted a memorandum at the SP's office.
Meanwhile, everyone's waiting to hear what Adivasi Kurmi Samaj chief advisor Ajit Prasad Mahato will say about all this.