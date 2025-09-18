Indian Army to train all soldiers in drone operations India Sep 18, 2025

The Indian Army is rolling out drone training for all its soldiers, aiming to use drones for everything from combat and surveillance to delivering supplies and helping with medical evacuations.

This move, underscored by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during his visit to a drone facility in Arunachal Pradesh on September 18, is part of the "Eagle in the Arm" concept.

Training is already underway at places like the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai.