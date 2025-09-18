Indian Army to train all soldiers in drone operations
The Indian Army is rolling out drone training for all its soldiers, aiming to use drones for everything from combat and surveillance to delivering supplies and helping with medical evacuations.
This move, underscored by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during his visit to a drone facility in Arunachal Pradesh on September 18, is part of the "Eagle in the Arm" concept.
Training is already underway at places like the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
Plans for dedicated drone platoons in every infantry battalion
Back in July, General Dwivedi also revealed plans for dedicated drone platoons in every infantry battalion and new counter-drone systems for artillery regiments.
The focus now is on boosting both attack and defense tech—like loiter munitions and anti-drone gear—to help soldiers stay sharp, precise, and safer on today's high-tech battlefields.