Why India chose to strike Pakistan after midnight
India carried out Operation Sindoor just after midnight on May 7, hitting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
This was a direct response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.
According to Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, the strikes happened between 1:00am and 1:30am to avoid civilian casualties and because of confidence in India's night-time operational capabilities.
General Chauhan on why night ops are better
General Chauhan shared that going in at night meant fewer people were around, so there was less risk of hurting innocent bystanders.
Even though nighttime made things like satellite images trickier, India trusted its skills to get it done right.
The timing—well before early morning prayers—showed a real focus on precision and protecting lives, sending a clear message about India's approach to fighting terrorism.