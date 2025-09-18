Next Article
SC fines Delhi PWD for using minor to clean sewers
India
The Supreme Court has slapped a ₹5 lakh fine on Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) after it was caught using workers—including a minor—to manually clean sewers outside the court.
None of the workers had protective gear, which goes against the law banning manual scavenging and puts their safety at risk.
PWD has 4 weeks to pay fine
The PWD now has four weeks to pay the fine to the National Safai Karamchari Commission.
The court also asked East Delhi Municipal Corporation to explain why this dangerous practice is still happening despite clear bans.
Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria made it clear: if the violations are repeated, a police case will be filed against the officials concerned.