Indian military goes all out to acquire Heron drones
India is ramping up its use of Israeli-made Heron drones after they proved their worth in Operation Sindoor earlier this year.
The Army, Navy, and Air Force have all been flying these drones along the borders with Pakistan and China, and now they're placing more orders and adding upgrades.
Drones to be armed with missiles for combat roles
Heron drones aren't just for spying anymore—efforts are underway to fit them with Spike-NLOS missiles, which would give them long-range strike abilities.
This planned upgrade would allow the drones to take on combat roles in the future, potentially strengthening India's position along tense border areas.
India to manufacture over 400 UAVs domestically
India's not stopping at imports. The government is set to buy 87 new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Indian companies through open bidding.
Over the next decade or so, they're aiming for about 400 of these homegrown drones to become a core part of India's defense game plan.