UP: Heavy rain, thunderstorms flood 300 villages in 11 districts
India
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have hit 11 districts across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, flooding nearly 300 villages.
Areas like Ballia, Kanpur Nagar, Mirzapur, and Unnao are among the affected districts.
Lightning claims 5 lives
The wild weather has sadly led to five deaths from lightning strikes in Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj.
The IMD says monsoon withdrawal will start Thursday in western UP, but central and eastern parts—including the Terai region—should expect more rain and storms for at least two days.
If you're in these areas, stay alert and take care.