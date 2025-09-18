Reservoirs nearly 90% full as monsoon nears end
As of September 18, 2024, India's 161 major reservoirs are nearly 90% full—thanks to about 8% more rainfall than usual this monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with storage data from the Central Water Commission.
Around one in five reservoirs is completely filled, and another third are above 90% capacity.
Potential benefits for farmers, power generation
Fuller reservoirs mean better irrigation for farmers just before the rabi cropping season.
It's also potentially good news for hydropower and water security across much of the country.
State-wise status
While Maharashtra leads with an impressive 97% reservoir fill and Tamil Nadu is close behind at nearly 95%, eastern states like West Bengal are struggling—its main reservoirs remain below half capacity due to an ongoing rainfall deficit.