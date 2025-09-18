Reservoirs nearly 90% full as monsoon nears end India Sep 18, 2025

As of September 18, 2024, India's 161 major reservoirs are nearly 90% full—thanks to about 8% more rainfall than usual this monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with storage data from the Central Water Commission.

Around one in five reservoirs is completely filled, and another third are above 90% capacity.