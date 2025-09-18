India to get Sudarshan Chakra for defense: Know more

Defence minister gets briefing on project

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh got the full briefing, and now a committee is mapping out what this will look like (and how much it'll cost).

The rollout will happen in phases, starting with the most important locations.

The mission will link up with current defense tech like Akash and S-400 systems—and even plans to add future upgrades like laser interceptors.

Basically, it's about creating a strong safety net for India's most vital sites.