India to get Sudarshan Chakra for defense: Know more
India has begun initial planning for Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a major project to boost security at key places like ISRO centers and nuclear plants.
Announced by PM Modi on August 15, the mission's all about building a high-tech, multi-layered shield for these critical spots—think of it as a modern take on Lord Krishna's legendary Sudarshan Chakra.
The goal? A full system up and running by 2035 as part of India's push to upgrade its defenses.
Defence minister gets briefing on project
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh got the full briefing, and now a committee is mapping out what this will look like (and how much it'll cost).
The rollout will happen in phases, starting with the most important locations.
The mission will link up with current defense tech like Akash and S-400 systems—and even plans to add future upgrades like laser interceptors.
Basically, it's about creating a strong safety net for India's most vital sites.