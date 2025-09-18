Next Article
Pune: 2 Symbiosis students killed in car-truck collision
India
Two Symbiosis College students, both just 20, lost their lives early Thursday morning when their car collided with a container truck on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway near Dehu Road.
The accident happened around 5:45am while the group was heading back to Pune after a trip to Lonavala.
Truck driver arrested, investigation underway
Two other friends in the car, aged 20 and 21, were injured but are recovering in hospital.
Police have arrested the truck driver and are looking into what exactly led to the crash.