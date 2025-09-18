Next Article
HC asks Centre to explain VIP bungalow allotment process
The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to explain how it decides who gets government residences, after AAP pushed for a house for former chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Justice Sachin Datta made it clear: the process should be transparent and fair—not random or confusing.
Centre to submit details of housing policy
The court has directed the Centre to submit all details about its current housing policy, including how past homes were allotted and what rules are used.
The next hearing is set for September 25, 2024, with key officials expected to show up and clarify how these decisions are actually made.