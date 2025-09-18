Indore 'moonwalker' cop Ranjit Singh removed over alleged misconduct
Ranjit Singh, the Indore traffic cop who went viral for his Michael Jackson-style "moonwalk" while directing traffic, has been removed from field duty recently.
This move follows allegations that he sent an unsolicited message to a woman on social media.
An official inquiry is now underway.
Singh insists he did nothing wrong
The issue came to light after the woman posted a video saying Singh invited her to Indore and offered to arrange flight tickets after a short online chat. She told him not to contact her again.
Singh insists he did nothing wrong and says the conversation was casual, accusing the woman of twisting facts for attention. He plans to file a complaint himself.
Meanwhile, despite having nearly half a million Instagram followers and years of public service, Singh has been reassigned while police investigate further.