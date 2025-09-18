Indore 'moonwalker' cop Ranjit Singh removed over alleged misconduct

Singh insists he did nothing wrong

The issue came to light after the woman posted a video saying Singh invited her to Indore and offered to arrange flight tickets after a short online chat. She told him not to contact her again.

Singh insists he did nothing wrong and says the conversation was casual, accusing the woman of twisting facts for attention. He plans to file a complaint himself.

Meanwhile, despite having nearly half a million Instagram followers and years of public service, Singh has been reassigned while police investigate further.