Helicopter services for Chardham Yatra resume after 3-month pause
After a three-month pause following a tragic crash, helicopter services for the Chardham Yatra are flying again.
The DGCA gave the green light on September 16, 2025, after inspecting helipads, helicopters, and operator readiness.
New safety steps are now in place to make sure things run smoothly and safely.
Flights are now back on track
The DGCA's audit looked at everything—helipads, equipment, and whether operators were following the rules.
Pilots and staff got briefed on updated safety protocols before flights restarted.
Now, licensed operators are running charter flights from Dehradun to all four Char Dham sites (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath), plus shuttles to Kedarnath from nearby towns.
Why the chopper services were suspended in the 1st place
Back in June 2025, a Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Gaurikund and all seven people onboard lost their lives.
It was the fifth serious incident on this route in just six weeks, including two fatal crashes that altogether claimed 13 lives.
That's why Uttarakhand authorities hit pause until everything could be checked out properly by aviation officials.