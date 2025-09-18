Next Article
Hyderabad-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
India
An Air India Express flight heading to Hyderabad had to turn back and make an emergency landing at Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday after the pilot noticed engine trouble, likely from a bird strike.
The plane had just taken off with 103 passengers when the issue was spotted, but thanks to quick thinking by the crew, everyone was brought back safely.
Alternate travel being arranged for passengers
All passengers landed safely and were able to leave the plane without any problems.
The airport director confirmed that the pilot requested an emergency landing and that all passengers were safely deboarded.
Meanwhile, Air India Express is arranging alternate travel so passengers can continue their journey soon.