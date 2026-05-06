Delhi Police arrest Sumit Rana in Vikas Dagar murder

Sumit Rana found after tipoff, confessed

Rana had been on the run since July 2025, moving between states and dodging arrest.

He was eventually found after a tipoff, having narrowly escaped a raid in Punjab earlier.

During questioning, Rana admitted his role in the crime and shared how he kept changing locations to avoid getting caught.

Before all this, he'd actually worked abroad in Malaysia and Dubai before returning to Delhi.