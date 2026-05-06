Delhi Police arrest Sumit Rana in Vikas Dagar murder
India
After a nine-month chase, Delhi Police have finally caught Sumit Rana (also known as Chhotu), one of the main suspects in the murder of national-level boxer Vikas Dagar.
Dagar was shot dead in July 2025 in what police say was a planned attack linked to old rivalries.
Sumit Rana found after tipoff, confessed
Rana had been on the run since July 2025, moving between states and dodging arrest.
He was eventually found after a tipoff, having narrowly escaped a raid in Punjab earlier.
During questioning, Rana admitted his role in the crime and shared how he kept changing locations to avoid getting caught.
Before all this, he'd actually worked abroad in Malaysia and Dubai before returning to Delhi.