Delhi Police to blacklist Hira's Begampur Hospital over trafficking allegations
Delhi Police are moving to blacklist Hira's Multi Speciality Hospital in Begampur after uncovering its alleged role in a child trafficking ring.
The hospital and Dr Viveki are accused of creating medical and supporting documents, including hospital records, delivery-related documents, birth-related records and other supporting papers, to help illegally transfer infants.
Police also want Dr Viveki's medical license revoked by the Delhi Medical Council.
Coordinator Pratibha reportedly sold tribal infants
The network, one of the syndicate's coordinators, Pratibha, reportedly targeted tribal families in remote parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, then sold infants to childless couples across several states.
Five babies were rescued, and efforts are underway to reunite them with their biological parents while tracking down others involved.