Delhi records cleanest air of year as AQI hits 86
India
Delhi woke up to the cleanest air of the year on Tuesday, with the AQI hitting a satisfactory 86 for the second day in a row.
Thanks to rain and strong winds since Sunday night, pollution levels dropped, making this one of the best readings since October 8, 2025 and the cleanest May air in three years.
Ozone tops Delhi pollutants, AQI slips
Ozone was Delhi's top pollutant on Tuesday, continuing a trend from earlier this week when gasses like NO2 and CO were also high.
Analyst Sunil Dahiya pointed out this shift happens during pre-monsoon season.
But heads up, the Air Quality Early Warning System says AQI will slip back to moderate by Wednesday and could get worse by Saturday as rains fade, so staying alert is still important.