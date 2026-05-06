Delhi records cleanest air of year as AQI hits 86

Ozone tops Delhi pollutants, AQI slips

Ozone was Delhi's top pollutant on Tuesday, continuing a trend from earlier this week when gasses like NO2 and CO were also high.

Analyst Sunil Dahiya pointed out this shift happens during pre-monsoon season.

But heads up, the Air Quality Early Warning System says AQI will slip back to moderate by Wednesday and could get worse by Saturday as rains fade, so staying alert is still important.