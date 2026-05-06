Delhi records worst April dengue in 5 years, 52 cases

Delhi Jan-Apr: 107 dengue, 29 malaria

Between January and April, Delhi saw 107 dengue cases and 29 malaria cases. Officials link the jump to sporadic rainy days in April that boosted mosquito breeding.

The MCD has stepped up inspections, with more than 1.2 million homes checked, and handed out thousands of legal notices to curb mosquito hotspots.

They're even using special fish that eat larvae to help keep things under control.