Delhi rolls out 13 vans under Heatwave Action Plan 2026

Daily ORS distribution and heat precautions

The vans are hitting high-risk areas like labor chowks and bus stands, aiming to give out supplies: think 1,000 ORS packets and 200 caps per district each day.

Schools have paused outdoor activities during peak hours and started a "water bell" system so students remember to hydrate.

Plus, health centers across Delhi are now stocked with ORS packets, ice packs, and even have cool rooms ready for anyone struggling with the heat.