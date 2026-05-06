Delhi rolls out 13 vans under Heatwave Action Plan 2026
India
Delhi just rolled out 13 special vans to help people beat the intense heat.
These vans will be out every day from 11am to 6pm handing out clean water, ORS sachets, towels, caps, and first-aid support in all districts as part of the new "Delhi Heatwave Action Plan 2026."
Daily ORS distribution and heat precautions
The vans are hitting high-risk areas like labor chowks and bus stands, aiming to give out supplies: think 1,000 ORS packets and 200 caps per district each day.
Schools have paused outdoor activities during peak hours and started a "water bell" system so students remember to hydrate.
Plus, health centers across Delhi are now stocked with ORS packets, ice packs, and even have cool rooms ready for anyone struggling with the heat.