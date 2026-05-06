Delhi sets 45 day challan deadline and 50% court deposit

Delhi targets 25 million unresolved fines

This update is all about clearing Delhi's massive backlog of over 25 million unresolved fines issued between 2021 and 2024.

Now, if you want to fight a challan, start by filing your grievance online; only after rejection can you head to court, with that upfront payment.

Repeat offenders (five or more violations in a year) face tougher consequences, like license suspension and restrictions on vehicle services such as registration or paying road tax.

Vehicles with unpaid fines may be digitally flagged so dodging penalties gets much harder.