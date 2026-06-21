Delhi to begin child safety inspections of schools from July

Committees, CCTV, training and 15-day review

Schools have been told to set up child protection committees, put CCTV cameras in key spots, check their buildings for safety risks, and keep an eye on school transport.

They also need regular staff training and awareness sessions for everyone: students, teachers, and even parents.

Plus, they have just 15 days to review their safety measures and report back.

Digital safety is on the list too: monitoring cyberbullying and saving digital evidence when needed.