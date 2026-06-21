Delhi to begin child safety inspections of schools from July
Heads up, Delhi students, starting in July, all government, government-aided, and private unaided recognized schools will be checked to make sure they are actually keeping children safe.
Teams from the education department and local police will visit government, government-aided, and private unaided recognized schools to see if they're following child protection rules.
Committees, CCTV, training and 15-day review
Schools have been told to set up child protection committees, put CCTV cameras in key spots, check their buildings for safety risks, and keep an eye on school transport.
They also need regular staff training and awareness sessions for everyone: students, teachers, and even parents.
Plus, they have just 15 days to review their safety measures and report back.
Digital safety is on the list too: monitoring cyberbullying and saving digital evidence when needed.