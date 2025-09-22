Delhi to coat roads with this to reduce air pollution
Delhi's government announced plans for a six-month trial using titanium dioxide (TiO2) coatings on roads and public spaces, which will begin after an MoU is signed with a scientific institution.
These special coatings use sunlight to break down nasty pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, which could help tackle the city's air pollution problem.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the initiative.
MoU with scientific institution needed before starting trial
The Environment Department has 30 days to sign an MoU with a scientific institution, after which real-world trials will begin.
Over six months, they'll track how well these coatings remove pollution, plus check for safety and cost.
If things look good, Delhi could roll out these coatings in busy areas like markets and main roads—especially where pollution hits hardest.
TiO2 is a promising solution for urban air pollution
TiO2 is affordable, stable, and easy to use on buildings or streets.
If this works out, it could be a game-changer for cities struggling with dirty air—and it fits into Delhi's bigger push for fresh ideas from startups and experts fighting pollution.