Bombay HC recuses itself from hearing Maratha-Kunbi petitions
India
On Monday, the Bombay High Court bench recused itself from hearing petitions that challenge Maharashtra's move to grant Kunbi caste certificates—and therefore OBC reservation—to Marathas.
This policy, announced on September 2, lets Marathas use old Hyderabad Gazetteer records to qualify.
The case now heads to Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar's bench.
Controversy over gazetteer reference for Kunbi tags
OBC groups worry this change could water down their own reservation benefits and call the government's decision vague and unfair.
The debate is stirring up social and political tensions in Maharashtra—where who gets access to quotas shapes education, jobs, and power.