Delhi to launch 41 upgraded health centers on PM Modi's birthday
This Wednesday, Delhi is set to launch 41 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs—basically upgraded health centers—right as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that the plan is much bigger: by 2026, Delhi aims to have 1,139 of these centers citywide.
Right now, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is already giving a facelift to 300 existing clinics with help from the city government.
MCD is revamping existing clinics
The MCD's project isn't just about new buildings—it's about making healthcare more accessible for everyone.
They're improving primary health centers and maternity homes and will in the next phase turn vacant spaces into even more clinics.
The first batch opens in Central Zone, South Delhi, West Delhi, and Najafgarh on Wednesday, all part of a push to make quality care easier to reach across the city.