LinkedIn ranks ISB, five IIMs among world's top MBA programs

LinkedIn has recognized India's premier business schools once again, ranking the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad fifth in its list of the world's top 100 MBA programs. The tuition fee for the 2026-27 academic year at ISB is ₹38.6 lakh. The ranking, released on Monday, is based on real-world outcomes of alumni, including job placements and career progression. Six other Indian B-schools featured on the list, all ranking within the top 50.

IIM rankings IIM Calcutta ranked 16th, IIM Ahmedabad 17th The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta was ranked 16th in the world. The program fee for the 2025-26 academic year is ₹33.5 lakh. IIM Calcutta is particularly noted for its networking opportunities, with graduates commonly taking up roles as Product Managers, Business Analysts, and Management Analysts. Meanwhile, IIM Ahmedabad was ranked 17th globally with a tuition fee of ₹26.5 lakh for the graduating batch of 2026.

More rankings IIM Bangalore ranked 20th, IIM Lucknow 26th IIM Bangalore was ranked 20th in the world, with a tuition fee of ₹26.5 lakh for the graduating batch of 2027. Graduates from this institute often take up roles as Product Managers, Program Managers, and Business Analysts, LinkedIn noted in its report. IIM Lucknow was ranked 26th globally with a tuition fee of approximately ₹20.5 lakh for its two-year program (₹23.5 lakh for Executive MBA).