New pension rules for Indian government employees: What has changed?

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has announced new rules under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for Indian government employees. The rules, notified today, allow employees to opt for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) after completing 20 years of service. However, full assured payout under the scheme will only be available after 25 years of service.

Payout structure Pro-rata benefits for early retirement The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions clarified that employees opting for VRS after 20 years will receive pro-rata benefits. This means they will get a portion of the full assured payout based on their qualifying service years. The calculation will be done by dividing the years of qualifying service by 25 and multiplying it with the assured payout.

Extras Other benefits Apart from the assured payout, other retirement benefits under the new rules include final withdrawal of 60% of Individual Corpus and lump sum benefit. Employees will also be entitled to retirement gratuity, leave encashment and CGEGIS benefits. These additional benefits can be availed on retirement irrespective of whether an employee opts for VRS or continues till superannuation.