Antibiotics often prescribed for coughs in India, study reveals
A recent study says doctors in India are frequently prescribing antibiotics for coughs, often unnecessarily.
Researchers looked at over 22 lakh patient records and found that most cases weren't even properly classified, so people ended up getting antibiotics without real evidence they were needed.
Need for evidence-based guidelines
The study found antibiotics were given to more than half of adults and elderly patients with both productive and dry coughs.
Azithromycin and cefpodoxime topped the list of prescribed drugs.
Experts like Dr. Agam Vora say India needs clear, evidence-based guidelines to stop unnecessary prescriptions, fight antibiotic resistance, and make sure people get the right care.