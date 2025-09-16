Next Article
Nellore: 18 youngsters trapped in river floodwaters rescued
India
Eighteen youngsters had a close call on Monday evening when rising floodwaters trapped them on an island-like place in the Penna River near Bhagat Singh Colony, Nellore.
What started as a fun outing quickly turned serious by 7:30pm but thanks to quick action from local leaders and authorities, help was on the way fast.
How the rescue was carried out
The rescue kicked off around 8pm under SP Ajitha Vejendla's watch. Police, fire crews, and revenue officials teamed up with the irrigation department—who managed water flow—to reach the group.
Using rope ladders, Nawabpet CI Venugopal Rao's team calmed everyone down and got all 18 safely back by 3am Tuesday.
The whole effort was a reminder of how quick teamwork can make all the difference during emergencies.