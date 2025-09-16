Nellore: 18 youngsters trapped in river floodwaters rescued

How the rescue was carried out

The rescue kicked off around 8pm under SP Ajitha Vejendla's watch. Police, fire crews, and revenue officials teamed up with the irrigation department—who managed water flow—to reach the group.

Using rope ladders, Nawabpet CI Venugopal Rao's team calmed everyone down and got all 18 safely back by 3am Tuesday.

The whole effort was a reminder of how quick teamwork can make all the difference during emergencies.