Delhi toddler aged 19 months discharged after drinking mosquito repellent

Doctors warn parents to secure repellents

The PICU team, led by Dr. Dhiren Gupta, used advanced treatments to help the child recover; the child was discharged in stable condition and neurologically intact.

The family shared that the child managed to reach the refill by pulling a chair, reaching the mosquito-repellent adapter, and manipulating the refill unit.

Doctors are reminding parents to keep repellents out of kids' reach and check devices for loose parts or leaks, just in case.