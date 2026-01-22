Delhi tourists die in Kullu road accident; probe underway
India
A heartbreaking road accident near Kullu on Thursday, Jan 22, 2026 took the lives of three Delhi tourists, including a five-year-old girl, when their car lost control and crashed.
The victims—Soniya/Sonia (40), Sakshi (26), and little Devisha (5)—were heading home from Manali when tragedy struck.
Three others injured, investigation started
Three other people—Sachin, Sahil, and Anika—were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital by locals and police.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the car to lose control so suddenly.
The crash happened close to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police campus, about 8km from Kullu town.