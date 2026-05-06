Delhi University faces backlash over Saripalli V Ravikiran study guide

Ravikiran material labels Ambedkar militant

The material also described Ambedkar as "militant" and referenced Manusmriti, though the university says that text will not be taught in any form.

Ravikiran, who joined in 2024, faces allegations of plagiarism and factual errors too.

While an inquiry found him "negligent and careless," he insists he meant no harm, blaming tight deadlines and lack of editorial support.

He's now asking for a fairer investigation process to clear things up.