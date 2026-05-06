Delhi University faces backlash over Saripalli V Ravikiran study guide
Delhi University's School of Open Learning is facing backlash after a political science study guide, written by assistant professor Saripalli V Ravikiran, was called out for negative remarks about women and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
faculty and students flagged the content as damaging to DU's reputation, leading to disciplinary action against Ravikiran.
Ravikiran material labels Ambedkar militant
The material also described Ambedkar as "militant" and referenced Manusmriti, though the university says that text will not be taught in any form.
Ravikiran, who joined in 2024, faces allegations of plagiarism and factual errors too.
While an inquiry found him "negligent and careless," he insists he meant no harm, blaming tight deadlines and lack of editorial support.
He's now asking for a fairer investigation process to clear things up.