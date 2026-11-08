Delhi wakes to poor air with AQI 376 after Diwali
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air this Sunday, with pollution levels expected to worsen after Diwali celebrations.
The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 376, almost at "severe," and some spots like Jahangirpuri saw an alarming 463.
Out of 59 monitoring stations, 12 reported "severe" readings, and many other areas crossed the 400 mark.
Calm winds trap Delhi pollution
Experts say the main culprits are firecrackers, traffic emissions, and stubble burning in nearby states. Unfortunately, calm weather is trapping all that pollution over the city.
The Air Quality Early Warning System expects pollution levels to remain in the "severe" category for several days from November 9.
PM2.5 particles are especially high right now thanks to low wind speeds and poor ventilation, so if you're heading out, masks aren't a bad idea.