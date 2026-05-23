Delhi water demand outpaces supply as IMD orange alert continues
Delhi is struggling with a serious water shortage as the heat wave drags on.
The IMD has kept its orange alert in place until May 28, with temperatures hitting 43 degrees Celsius and above, but not quite reaching official heat wave status.
Water demand has jumped to 1,250 million gallons per day, while supply lags behind at just 1,000 million gallons per day.
Delhi Jal Board sends 1,000 tankers
To help out, the Delhi Jal Board is sending around 1,000 tankers for about 6,500 trips daily across the city.
Still, many neighborhoods (like Vasant Vihar and Dwarka) are dealing with low pressure and unreliable supply.
With ammonia levels rising in the Yamuna River and treatment plants struggling, residents are relying more on private tankers and local groups are urging everyone to save water wherever possible.