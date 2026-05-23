Delhi water demand outpaces supply as IMD orange alert continues

Delhi Jal Board sends 1,000 tankers

To help out, the Delhi Jal Board is sending around 1,000 tankers for about 6,500 trips daily across the city.

Still, many neighborhoods (like Vasant Vihar and Dwarka) are dealing with low pressure and unreliable supply.

With ammonia levels rising in the Yamuna River and treatment plants struggling, residents are relying more on private tankers and local groups are urging everyone to save water wherever possible.