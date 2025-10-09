Next Article
Delhi weather: Comfortable 20.6degC in the morning, max at 30degC
Delhi woke up to a comfy 20.6°C on Thursday, with clear skies and a max temperature expected around 30°C, according to the IMD.
Morning humidity was high at 90%.
Air quality was pretty decent too, with an AQI of 96—firmly in the 'satisfactory' range.
October is 1 of the best times to be in Delhi
October is one of the best times to be out and about in Delhi, with warm days (19-31°C), lots of sunshine, and barely any rain.
This pleasant streak is expected to stick around for the next few days, so it's a great time to plan outdoor hangouts or travel without worrying about the weather.