Delhi weather: Morning at 25.5degC; humidity levels at 69%
Delhi woke up to a slightly warmer-than-usual morning at 25.5°C, with the day expected to hit highs of around 35°C.
Humidity was pretty high at 69%, making things feel extra muggy—classic late monsoon vibes.
The sky's staying partly cloudy.
A typical September day
Your travel or outdoor plans might be safe from sudden showers, but the sticky heat can make being outside less fun and might bump up your energy use.
Air quality is "moderate" (AQI 113), so if you're sensitive to pollution, it's worth keeping an eye out.
All in all, it's a typical September day in Delhi—just remember to stay cool and hydrated!