UP: 4 dead, 9 injured as bus hits truck
A bus carrying 50 pilgrims from Ayodhya to Varanasi crashed into a truck while trying to overtake it on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning.
Sadly, four people lost their lives and nine others were injured in the accident.
Both vehicles have been seized
The collision happened around 5am leaving the front of the bus badly damaged.
Locals and police rushed to help, quickly getting the injured to hospital.
Superintendent of Police Dr. Kaustubh shared that both vehicles have been seized as officials look into what caused this heartbreaking incident.