Heavy rain lashes Mumbai; IMD issues orange alert  

Mumbai is reeling under heavy rainfall after a storm hit the city early Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and its suburbs, predicting moderate to intense showers till 10:00am. This will be followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai.

Twitter Post Mumbai Traffic Police advisory अंधेरी सबवे (अंधेरी पश्चिम) येथे एक ते दीड फूट पावसाचे पाणी साचल्याने तेथील वाहतूक बंद करण्यात आली असून तेथील वाहतूक गोखले ब्रीज मार्गे वळविण्यात आली आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 15, 2025

Statewide impact Rainfall to continue over next few days across Maharashtra The IMD has also issued orange alerts for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the ghat regions of Pune. Heavy rainfall has already resulted in severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai. Videos on social media showed vehicles struggling to move through flooded streets in areas like King's Circle. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that rainfall will continue over the next few days across Maharashtra.

Weather outlook Light to moderate rainfall expected in several districts On September 16, moderate rainfall is likely in many parts of Konkan-Goa, and light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in North Madhya Maharashtra. The weather department has predicted similar conditions on September 17 with light to moderate rainfall across several districts. By September 19, light to moderate showers are likely across North Konkan and parts of South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.