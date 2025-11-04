Delhi's air pollution may increase Alzheimer's risk: Study India Nov 04, 2025

Delhi's air pollution isn't just tough on your lungs—it might be hurting your brain, too.

A new study from the University of Pennsylvania found that long-term exposure to PM2.5 (those tiny particles in the air) can raise your risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.

The research, based on over 600 brains examined across two decades, was published in JAMA Neurology.