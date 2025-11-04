Delhi's air pollution may increase Alzheimer's risk: Study
Delhi's air pollution isn't just tough on your lungs—it might be hurting your brain, too.
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania found that long-term exposure to PM2.5 (those tiny particles in the air) can raise your risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.
The research, based on over 600 brains examined across two decades, was published in JAMA Neurology.
PM2.5 exposure linked to memory issues
People exposed to higher levels of PM2.5 had nearly a 20% greater likelihood of showing severe signs of Alzheimer's disease in their brains, according to the study.
In Delhi—where pollution from traffic and industry is everywhere—this puts folks living near busy roads like Ring Road and Anand Vihar at even higher risk for memory loss and cognitive issues.
Researchers call for urgent action
Researchers say these tiny particles can slip into your bloodstream and brain, causing inflammation and speeding up brain aging.
Their message? Stronger policies are urgently needed to clean up Delhi's air—not just for our lungs, but for our minds as well.