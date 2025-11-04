Next Article
Bus collides with truck in Hyderabad, killing 19 people
India
A major accident just outside Hyderabad left 19 people dead and 24 injured after a bus carrying 72 passengers crashed into a gravel truck on NH-163 near Chevella.
The bus was on its way from Tandur to Hyderabad when the collision happened.
Local residents and police jumped in quickly, using heavy equipment to help free people trapped inside the wrecked bus.
Eyewitness account of the accident
Eyewitnesses described chaos at the scene—Sumayya, one passenger, was stuck under gravel with rib injuries, while Inspector M Bhoopal Sridhar got hurt trying to help others.
People said the truck appeared suddenly and hit the slowing bus; both drivers died instantly.
Many of those who were close to the driver's seat died.