Haryana: Ex-councillor kills cricket coach over election dispute, says report
Cricket coach Ramkaran was shot dead near a hospital in Ganaur, Haryana, on Monday evening.
The attackers fired at him from a vehicle and quickly fled the scene.
Police believe the murder is tied to tensions around local municipal elections—Ramkaran's daughter-in-law is a sitting councilor, and the main suspect, Sunil "Lambu," is a former acting chairman of the Ganaur Municipal Council.
Police have registered a murder case
After Ramkaran's family filed a complaint, police registered a murder case and brought in senior officers from Sonepat to lead the probe.
Forensic teams are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence while raids are underway to track down suspects.
Extra police have been deployed in Ganaur to keep things calm as authorities work to catch those responsible and prevent further violence between rival groups.