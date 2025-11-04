Delhi: PM's neighborhood slum residents get eviction notice
Three slum clusters—DID Camp, Bhai Ram Camp, and Masjid Camp—right by the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg have been served eviction notices by the L&DO and DDA.
Residents have just 15 days to leave.
Only those with old documents (from 2012-2015) are eligible for relocation to a government colony nearly 40km away.
Residents anxious about future
Many families are now anxious about their future, especially elderly or sick residents who can't easily move or afford rent elsewhere.
Kids may have to switch schools, and people could lose access to jobs and medical care.
Despite earlier promises of local rehousing, most are now left uncertain—highlighting how tough it still is for vulnerable communities in Delhi to find stable housing even when policies exist on paper.