Next Article
MSHRC probes police firing on hostage-taker Aarrya
India
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has started investigating the police shooting of Rohit Aarrya, who held 17 kids hostage in a Powai studio on October 30.
Aarrya was shot during the rescue and later died, prompting questions about how things unfolded.
Commission demands reports from police, home department
MSHRC wants detailed reports from the Maharashtra home department and Mumbai police, including post-mortem and ballistics info, by January 8, 2026.
They've also asked police to keep Aarrya's wife and family in the loop as the investigation moves forward.
The goal is to get a clear picture of what really happened that day.