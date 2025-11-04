UK to ban porn showing choking, strangulation
The UK government is moving to make it illegal to publish or even possess online porn that shows choking or suffocation.
This move comes after a review found that these acts are surprisingly common in mainstream porn and can impact young people's views on sex.
In fact, a 2019 survey showed 38% of women aged 18-39 had experienced choking during sex.
Platforms must remove content or face penalties
Platforms would be required to actively remove this kind of content, or they could face action from the media regulator Ofcom.
Experts say depictions of strangulation normalize dangerous behavior and blur the lines around consent, with real risks like loss of consciousness or brain damage.
By making this a "priority offense" alongside things like child abuse material, the UK hopes to protect people—especially women—from harmful trends spreading online.