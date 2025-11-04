Delhi's coldest morning this season; IMD forecasts milder Tuesday
Delhi woke up to its chilliest morning yet this season, with temperatures dipping to 13.4°C—early winter vibes are here.
The IMD says Tuesday will be a bit milder, with lows around 19°C and highs between 27-30°C.
Expect the morning haze to fade as the day goes on, bringing plenty of sunshine.
While nearby states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh might see some light rain and even snow thanks to a Western Disturbance, Delhi's only in for a quick drizzle (if that).
But here's the real worry: despite cooler weather, Delhi's air quality is still rough—on November 3, the AQI hit 324 ("very poor"), and some areas are recording alarming levels.
The Supreme Court has now asked for an urgent action plan to tackle this pollution crisis as winter sets in.