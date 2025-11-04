Indore: 3 dead, 40 injured as bus falls into gorge
A bus heading to Indore crashed into a gorge late Monday night, leaving three people dead and about 40 injured.
The accident happened at Simrol Bheru Ghat; preliminary reports indicate the driver may have lost control on a turn.
Two people died at the spot, and another person passed away on the way to the hospital.
Rescue teams used ropes and equipment to help survivors
Rescue crews rushed in right after the crash, using ropes and equipment to help survivors out of the steep area.
Nine people with serious injuries were taken to MY Hospital—three are still critical—while about 30 others had minor wounds.
The rescue went on late into the night because of tricky terrain.
CM announces ₹2 lakh for each victim's family
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced ₹2 lakh for each victim's family and promised free treatment for all those hurt.
Officials say everyone is getting care, and a full investigation is underway.
Early reports point to loss of control as the cause, and authorities are also investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.